|
|
Age 68 of Lake Elmo Born on March 30, 1951 Preceded in death by her parents, Richard & Bernette Low; & brother, Gary. Beautiful wife of Michael; loving mother of Melanie (Patrick) Birke and Nicholas; grandmother of Rosalyn; sister of Barbara (Pat) Pierce, & Lisa Arrowood. Went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2019. Special thanks to all her friends. Graduate of North St. Paul High School. Retired from 3M after 41 years. Special thanks to Brookdale North Oaks Memory Care & Hospice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019