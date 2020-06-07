Linda Whittier SPELLMAN
Age 72 Passed away on May 27, 2020 with her loving husband by her side. Linda worked for the Minneapolis Office of Veterans Affairs for 32 years. She was a life long resident of St. Paul's East Side where her social connections with friends and family brought her many happy experiences and memories. She is preceded in death by her father, George and her mother, Alice. She is survived by her devoted husband Dennis of 20 years, and her brothers, George (Mary) and Greg (Carol). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
