Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maranatha Assembly of God
24799 Forest Blvd. North
Forest Lake, MN
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Maranatha Assembly of God
24799 Forest Blvd. North
Forest Lake, MN
Linda Wyona (Wicklund) GROENEWEG


1934 - 2019
Linda Wyona (Wicklund) GROENEWEG Obituary
Age 85 Of Forest Lake, Minnesota Passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Linda was born August 21, 1934 in Ashland, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Reuben Wicklund; husband, Robert Groeneweg; grand-daughter, Aimee Elizabeth Hansen. She will be deeply missed by her children, Kenneth (Donna), Keith (Kelly), Karlo (Kris), Roberta (Brad) Hansen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Hildur (Roy) Anderson, Marlys (Rand) Settell, Marlene (Harley) Hagstrom; many nieces, nephews, dear friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Maranatha Assembly of God, 24799 Forest Blvd. North, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Forest Lake. Memorials are preferred to University of Northwestern or Focus on the Family. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
