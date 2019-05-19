|
Age 83, of Roseville Passed away May 17, 2019 leaving a hole in the hearts of her friends, family, and community that can never be filled. Known to her many grandnieces and grandnephews as Great Zoe, she lived up to that moniker in every way. She was a tireless advocate for children everywhere, a friend to all four-legged creatures, a cornerstone of her neighborhood, a dog park regular (even after her dogs were gone), and a surprisingly competitive beer pong player. Zoe was preceded in death by parents Dr G. D. and Ruth Jenkins, sister-in-law Janet Reinke Jenkins, nephew Duffer Schultz, and her beloved dogs, Tinker, Casey, Andy, and Murphy. She is survived by brother James D. Jenkins of Albia, nieces Ellen Jennings (John), Becky Schultz (Glen), Katy McGuinnis (John), and Gretchen Douglas (Kirk). Zoe made friends everywhere she went, and truly never knew a stranger. She received her BA from Colorado College in 1957, and a BS and MA from the University of Minnesota. She taught special education classes for District 622 from 1971-1997, and was coordinator of special education services (SLBP). She directed a federal education project for the State of Minnesota developing standards for special education, and taught university courses on learning disabilities in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She was an active community member, serving with the Roseville Human Rights Commission, Roseville Police Civil Commission, and Roseville Park Patrol. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cremation Society of Minnesota at 1979 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul, MN on Friday, May 24, 2019. Visitation and luncheon at 11:00 followed by Celebration at noon. Memorials to Second Chance Rescue, or donor's preferred animal or fine arts charity.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 19 to May 21, 2019