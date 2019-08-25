|
Age 49, of Rosemount On August 22, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Survived by her husband Bill of 15 years; cherished son Luke; parents Herb and Dolores Willenbring; siblings Tom (Susie), Kevin (Nancy), Kim (Dan) & John (Shannon); nieces and nephews Matt Brianna, Nicolas & Amie Jo; brother-in-law Don (Kelli) Lesher and their children Jacob, Kevin, Hayley, Trevor, Logan & Emma. Also survived by many close friends and family. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11:00 am at HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 749 6th Avenue South @ 8th Street, South St. Paul. Visitation Monday 4:00–8:00 pm at KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME, 140 8th Avenue North, SSP and Visitation Tuesday 10-11:00 am at Church. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019