Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
River Valley Christian Church
5900 Lake Elmo Avenue
Lake Elmo, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
River Valley Christian Church
5900 Lake Elmo Avenue
Lake Elmo, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa OLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa E. (Wigstrom) OLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa E. (Wigstrom) OLSON Obituary
Our Princess of Cottage Grove Age 53. Passed away peacefully on Nov 25, 2019. Survived by sons, Jacob & Nicholas; parents, Thomas & Sally Wigstrom; brother, Thomas Wigstrom, Jr. (Lisa Spencer); sister, Kathleen Wigstrom Lutz; nephews, Thomas Wigstrom III, Travis Wigstrom & Jack Lutz; niece, Faith Lutz; many other relatives & friends. Faithful service in the federal government for 34 years. Celebration of Life 11AM Saturday, November 30th with visitation 1 hour prior at River Valley Christian Church, 5900 Lake Elmo Avenue, Lake Elmo. Special thanks to the staff at the Pillars Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -