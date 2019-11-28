|
|
Our Princess of Cottage Grove Age 53. Passed away peacefully on Nov 25, 2019. Survived by sons, Jacob & Nicholas; parents, Thomas & Sally Wigstrom; brother, Thomas Wigstrom, Jr. (Lisa Spencer); sister, Kathleen Wigstrom Lutz; nephews, Thomas Wigstrom III, Travis Wigstrom & Jack Lutz; niece, Faith Lutz; many other relatives & friends. Faithful service in the federal government for 34 years. Celebration of Life 11AM Saturday, November 30th with visitation 1 hour prior at River Valley Christian Church, 5900 Lake Elmo Avenue, Lake Elmo. Special thanks to the staff at the Pillars Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 28, 2019