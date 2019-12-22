|
|
Age 57 of Scandia Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister Passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 18, 2019. Lisa was a remarkable person; she would do anything for anybody and touched the lives of many. Most of all she loved her family and she absolutely adored her grandsons Dawson & Devin. She will be missed. Preceded in death by mother, Ethal (John) Mallan; father, Richard (Thole). Survived by loving husband of 39 years, Dennis; son, Dustin (Amy); grandsons, Dawson & Devin; siblings, Jim (Julie) Thole, Judy (Larry) Mattheis, Sue (Jerry) Norman. A celebration of Lisa's life 4 PM Mon., Dec. 30th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019