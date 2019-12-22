Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Age 57 of Scandia Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister Passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 18, 2019. Lisa was a remarkable person; she would do anything for anybody and touched the lives of many. Most of all she loved her family and she absolutely adored her grandsons Dawson & Devin. She will be missed. Preceded in death by mother, Ethal (John) Mallan; father, Richard (Thole). Survived by loving husband of 39 years, Dennis; son, Dustin (Amy); grandsons, Dawson & Devin; siblings, Jim (Julie) Thole, Judy (Larry) Mattheis, Sue (Jerry) Norman. A celebration of Lisa's life 4 PM Mon., Dec. 30th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
