Age 50, of St. Paul After a strong fight she passed away on October 24, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents, father Donald, sister Kimberly, daughter Tonya, aunts and uncles. Mother of Jeffrey (Maria) Weber, Dakota Martin, Shawn Martin and Rebecca Martin; daughter of Kathleen Weber; sister of Kristie (Mike) Schulz; grandma to Alex, Jayce, Victor, Sebastian, Aurora, Teddy, Harlow; nieces Kayla and Gabby, nephews Jimmy and Jake, many aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at a date to be determined.









