Beloved Daughter/Sister Age 56 of Pahrump, NV Lisa left us peacefully on August 8, 2019. She is survived by many who will love her eternally including her parents Ila and Sig Schneibel; sisters Teri Jo Schneibel, Miah (Josh) Owens, brother Jim Wilkinson of Redding, CA and half-siblings (Englund). Lisa is also survived by her life partner of 39 years, Ed Bannie, Jr. of Pahrump, NV. Lisa will also be lovingly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, special nieces and nephew: Kaelyn Schneibel, Katie Owens and Dayne Fazekas; and many other of her and Ed's family and friends. Lisa had lived in St. Paul, Lakeland, Towner ND and Brandon; graduating from Park High in Cottage Grove. She worked at Regions Hospital and then Ram. Co. Comm. Human Services in the 80s-early 90s when she and Ed moved to their lake home in Brandon and she owned DLP Products. They moved to Pahrump in 2005 where Lisa owned Desert Snow shaved ice and participated in festivals, rodeos, Wild West Days and other local events. She was active in the Chamber of Commerce, and a member of Ducks Unlimited and the NRA. She was enthusiastic about hunting, fishing and cooking – a food network junkie. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14, Noon-3 p.m. at Mancini's Steakhouse (a favorite spot of hers and Ed's) 531 7th St. W. Visit with family and friends one hour prior to service at 1 p.m. Food/ refreshment provided. Memorials preferred to Lisa's family who wishes to especially thank Nathan Adelson Hospice of Pahrump for her tender care. More info at 651-283-8623.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019