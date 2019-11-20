|
Age 52 of North Oaks, MN Passed away peacefully on November 16 at University of Minnesota Medical Center due to complications associa-ted with AML. She is survived by husband of 24 years, Mike; daughters Lauren, Rachel, Erica; parents, Mike and Judy Reid; brother Brian (Colleen) Reid; brother Branden (Katie) Reid; mother in-law Virginia Ganske; sister in-law Julie (David) Woodward; brother in-law Craig (Gena) Ganske; numerous nieces and nephews. Raised in Anoka, MN. Lisa's most proud accomplishment was raising three wonderful girls. Lisa achieved a Master's degree in Pharmacy Administration at the University of WI-Madison. She followed this with 25 years employed by Fairview Pharmacy Services as their Policy and Compliance Officer. She thrived on volunteering and being an active member of the community. We thank the many friends and family who supported us through this battle along with the talented medical staff at the University of Minnesota. Visitation Friday, November 22 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear). Funeral Service Saturday, 11/23 10:00 AM. at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH (1601 S. 4th Street, Anoka) with visitation one hour prior. Private family interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials may be directed to: Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Foundation, PO Box 860266, Minneapolis MN 55486). Please include in memo: Lisa Ganske Memorial. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 20, 2019