Lisa Rose SARAFOLEAN
Left us unexpectedly on October 8th, just after her 56th birthday. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to so many. She lived her life with passion and joy and will be deeply missed. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Michael, and step-father, Mark Renstrom, father in law, Dwayne Chambers and sister in law, Mary Ellen. She is survived by her devoted husband, Glen Chambers; her beloved children, Alyssa Wilbur, Rochelle Chambers and Tyler Chambers. Alyssa's father, John Wilbur; her mother, Dorothy Renstrom; her brother Michael; her sisters, Jean (Bob) Glass, Mary (John Magnuson), and Loriann Granados; and seven nieces and nephews. Lisa was a graduate of Hill- Murray High School (1982) and the University of Minnesota, and a dedicated Gophers fan. She was an accomplished and respected professional — she made a lifelong commitment to taking care of others. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of Saint Thomas More on Wednesday, October 14th at 11:00 am. and livestreamed at https://www.morecommunity.org/ funeral-livestream.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Thomas More
