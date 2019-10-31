Home

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
4741 Bald Eagle Ave.
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
4741 Bald Eagle Ave.
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Liz (Daly) HINIKER

Liz (Daly) HINIKER Obituary
Age 84, of White Bear Lake Passed away surrounded by her family on October 29th. Liz was proud of her Irish heritage, loved her piano but cherished her family above all else. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dick; 5 children and their spouses and 14 beautiful grand children. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Monday, November 4 at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 4-7PM on Sunday, November 3 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 31, 2019
