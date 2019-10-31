|
Age 84, of White Bear Lake Passed away surrounded by her family on October 29th. Liz was proud of her Irish heritage, loved her piano but cherished her family above all else. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dick; 5 children and their spouses and 14 beautiful grand children. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Monday, November 4 at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Visitation 4-7PM on Sunday, November 3 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 31, 2019