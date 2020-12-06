An active public servant in both his employment and community, Lew began his career working at the Hastings State Hospital in 1957, fresh out of graduate school. He subsequently worked for the Minnesota Departments of Public Welfare and Corrections until his retirement in 1991. In his various state jobs, Lew served as a mediator for public welfare cases, travelling to most of Minnesota's counties, an administrative "middleman" at the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater, and the appointed Chair of the Minnesota State Parole Board from 1971 to 1982. Later on, Lew served two terms on the Hastings School Board where he often voted as a lone dissenter, an iconoclast marching to his own drummer, doing what he thought was right no matter what anyone else believed. Lew enjoyed working with many wonderful colleagues at the Department of Corrections. However, his heart and soul remained focused on serving vulnerable children in the realm of public welfare. In 1974, he testified on behalf of children before the Health, Education, and Welfare committee of the U.S. House of Representatives. He also appeared in front of the Minnesota Supreme Court. Lew was a public service/advocacy lawyer well ahead of his time. He immediately and passionately circled back to these roots following his retirement. Lew is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Herman Linde and Inga Hippe Linde, sister Hilma Griswold, brother Erling Linde, wife Marcella Ruhr Linde, son Kenneth Linde. He is survived by his sister-in-law Rosie Sontag, Cottage Grove, MN; daughter Kay Heisler (Robert), North Augusta; SC; son Richard Linde, Plymouth MN; son Paul Linde (Laurie Schultz), San Francisco, CA; daughter Sara Linde, Richfield, MN; and daughter-in-law Carol Linde, Kingsland, Texas. In addition, "Papa Lew" or "G-Lew" is survived by eight grandchildren -- Jessica, Molly, Anna, Holly, Amanda, Peter, Jacob, and Sam, as well as thirteen great-grandchildren -- Mason, Owen, Evan, Blake, Carter, Corah, Cason, Ella, Addison, Holden, Sawyer, James, and Ginny. Papa Lew was a sweet, supportive, curious, actively involved grandfather and great-grandfather. He also leaves behind many cherished cousins, nephews, and nieces. Lew will be deeply missed by his entire family and community. A celebration of Lew's life will occur at a later date. Lew will be laid to rest in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery in Hastings, near his dearly departed wife Marcella, surrounded by extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Lew, are encouraged to Hastings Family Service - either online at www.hastingsfamilyservice .org, or addressed to HFS, 301 2nd St. East, Hastings, MN 55033, or in memoriam to the donor's choice. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
