Age 93 of Woodbury Passed away on November 8, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Charlene; granddaughter, Michelle; parents; and brothers. Survived by Lloyd Jr. (Jan), Norm (Debra) and Don (Bobbye); grandchildren, Scott, Jeff, Chanda Thompson, Jenny, Cody, Kristy and Sarah; great grandchildren, Sage, Sienna, Layla, Nora, Bennett and Charlotte. Funeral Service Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Visitation Wednesday from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at the Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Service on Thursday. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019