Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Lloyd C. BAILEY Sr. Obituary
Age 93 of Woodbury Passed away on November 8, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Charlene; granddaughter, Michelle; parents; and brothers. Survived by Lloyd Jr. (Jan), Norm (Debra) and Don (Bobbye); grandchildren, Scott, Jeff, Chanda Thompson, Jenny, Cody, Kristy and Sarah; great grandchildren, Sage, Sienna, Layla, Nora, Bennett and Charlotte. Funeral Service Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Visitation Wednesday from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at the Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Service on Thursday. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
