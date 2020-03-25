Home

Lloyd C. LUCHT


1931 - 2020
A Kind, Loving, Generous Man Age 88, of Inver Grove Heights Died peacefully on March 20, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Anna Mae; parents, Carl & Helen; siblings, Harvey, Ruth Christensen, Paul, Raymond, and Grace (Ronald) Christensen; and fiancée, Lee Blaisdell; fur puppies, Rascal, Cindy and Penny. Survived by step-daughters, Tammy, Lynn, and Robin; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held in the near future. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 25, 2020
