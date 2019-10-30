|
|
Age 76 of Woodbury Lived life to the fullest from December 24, 1942 until October 27, 2019 after a 10 year battle with cancer. Lloyd stayed active until the end with family, church, golf, and travel – side by side with his wife, Judy. Lloyd spent 42 years at Waldorf Paper Co. Preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara; son, Mark; parents, Lloyd and Evelyn; siblings, Marjorie and Warren. Survived by loving wife, Judy; son, Scott (Barbara); grand children, Kristen (Josh), Amanda (Jack), Robyn (Chad), Deanna, and Bill; great-grandchildren, Berrett, Daniel, Ely, and another on the way; and siblings, Naomi (Joe) Jones, and Steve. Visitation 4-8 pm Friday, November 1 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME – WOODBURY, 8700 Valley Creek Road. Funeral Service 2pm Saturday, November 2 with visitation one hour prior to the service also at O'Halloran & Murphy-Woodbury. Interment 10am Monday, November 4 at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019