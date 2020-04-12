Home

Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel - Blaine Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Lloyd E. ISENBERG


1928 - 2020
Lloyd E. ISENBERG Obituary
Of Vadnais Heights Was called home on Saturday, March, 28th, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born October 17, 1928 in Litchfield, MN and graduated from Atwater High School. He served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army from 1951 – 1953. He retired from Johnson Brothers as a heavy duty equipment mechanic and there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Lloyd loved the outdoors where he was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. He also enjoyed spending his winters in Arizona, playing cards, golf and loved to watch the MN Twins play. Lloyd is preceded in death by his daughter, Gail; parents, Vigo and Anna Isenberg; brother, Roger; sister, Arlene Henjium and former wives, Dava, Darlene and Shirley Isenberg. He is survived by his sister, LouAnn Donahue; niece, Susan Van Weston; step-children, Richard (Shelly) McMartin, Rhonda (Tom) Anderson, Sandra (Kevin) Kernan; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grand children. A private ceremony will be held at a later date in Houston, MN. www.kozlakradulovich.com "A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
