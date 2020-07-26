1/1
Lloyd Francis WENDORF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 71 of Scandia Passed away July 14, 2020 An outdoor service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at "The Farm", 11715 Scandia Trail North, Scandia, Minnesota. Visitation from 2:00 p.m., until the time of service. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE: The service and visitation will be held outdoors, please consider appropriate footwear for the terrain and the short walk through the field, bring a lawn chair, mask usage is recommended. Handicap/assisted parking will be available. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 PM
The Farm
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Service
04:00 PM
The Farm
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved