Age 84 of Roseville Died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 19, 2020. Survived by daughters, Kimberly (Gary) Stefczak and Robin (Mark Garcia) LeCuyer; son, Danny (Renee) Mart; grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) LeCuyer, Cassandré (Jesse) Redberg, Zachary (Brooke) LeCuyer, Daniel (Rachel) Stefczak, Timothy (girlfriend Kat) Stefczak, Keegan (fiancée Kelsie) Mart, Joely Mart; great grandchildren, Liam Lloyd, Gracie, Bennett, Mila and Matteo; siblings, Gordon, Linda (John) Johnson, Rick and Gary; many cousins, nieces & nephews; as well as the Hartsoe and Tretsven families. Preceded in death by parents, Gerald & Frieda (nee Verwers) Mart; loving wife, Mary; beloved companion, Shirley Tretsven; siblings, Al, Margaret Umble and Mike. Lloyd was born on Valentines Day in southern Iowa and raised on the family farm. He enlisted in the US Army, where he become fluent in Chinese and served as a Chinese Code Interceptor. After serving, he returned to Iowa, where he married and started a family. He graduated from Wartburg College, then moved to St. Paul, MN to attend Luther Seminary where he received his Masters and Doctorate of Theology. He was a long-time Chaplain and Director of Spiritual Care at Ebenezer Society of Mpls and Lyngblomsten Care Center of St. Paul. Lloyd took great pride in his family and friends. He enjoyed travel, was a voracious reader & writer, and loved to tend his yard & gardens. The family deeply appreciates the loving care their dad received at Lyngblomsten Heritage and The Pillars of Oakdale. Outdoor Celebration of Life service on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 3 PM with a gathering afterwards until 7 PM at Erickson Farmstead, 1376 261st Avenue NE, Isanti. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. "Living beyond what is, into the possibility of what can be." - L. Mart