Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd HAUMSCHILD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd M. HAUMSCHILD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lloyd M. HAUMSCHILD Obituary
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Uncle Age 68, died June 7, 2019. Preceded in death by father Gilbert and sister Susan Jones. Beloved husband of Maria, dear son of Eva, dad to Sharifa and Hussnia, grandpa to Zacharia, Shalana, Malik and Isiah, brother of Robert (Madelyn) Haumschild and Jerome (Eileen) Haumschild, Rick Jones nephew and many other nieces and nephews. 1969 graduate of White Bear Lake High School, Viet Nam veteran 2 tours. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3500 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, visitation 1 hour before the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.