Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Uncle Age 68, died June 7, 2019. Preceded in death by father Gilbert and sister Susan Jones. Beloved husband of Maria, dear son of Eva, dad to Sharifa and Hussnia, grandpa to Zacharia, Shalana, Malik and Isiah, brother of Robert (Madelyn) Haumschild and Jerome (Eileen) Haumschild, Rick Jones nephew and many other nieces and nephews. 1969 graduate of White Bear Lake High School, Viet Nam veteran 2 tours. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3500 Highland Ave., White Bear Lake, visitation 1 hour before the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019