Age 92 - Of St. Paul Passed away November 2, 2020 Preceded in death by wives, Dolores and Eugenia; and special companion, Emily. Survived by children, Becky (Bob) Borgestad, David (Barb), Michele Ellison, Timothy (Paula) and Constance (Jeff) Thomsen; stepson, James Marchio; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Longtime parishioner and volunteer at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 2-5 PM Sunday, November 8 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.