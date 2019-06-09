Home

Age 99 of Wyoming Friday, June 7, 2019 at home in Wyoming Survived by nephews, Bob (Teresa) Peterson and Rick (Lori) Peterson; and special friends, Rick and Sue Novak, Jean Peikert, Darelyne Gustafson and Joyce Metcalf. Preceded in death by his wife, Willma in 2015; parents, John and Jennie Peterson; brothers, Roland and Gordon Peterson; sister, Lucille; and mother-in-law, Louise Kachele. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12th at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment 11 a.m. Monday, June 17th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
