Lois A. CARLSON

Lois A. CARLSON Obituary
Age 83 Formerly of Columbia Heights & Roseville Died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Whispering Creek Care Center in Janesville, Minnesota. Lois is survived by her husband George Carlson of Whispering Creek Care Center in Janesville MN; two daughters, Phyllis (Norman) Giebner of Waterville, MN, and Joan Carlson (Dan Huenneke) of Reston, VA; five grandchildren, three great-grand children; two sisters-in-law; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Lou Andersen; brother Paul; and sister Noreen. Lois was passionate about many things, especially volunteering and working for Camp Fire Minnesota's camping programs. Memorials preferred to Camp Fire Minnesota, 4829 Minnetonka Blvd. Suite 202, St. Louis Park, MN 55416. Please designate the gift for "Tanadoona Kitchen". A celebration of Lois' life will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Camp Tanadoona, 3300 Tanadoona Drive, Excelsior, MN 55331. The gathering will be from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM with a service at 11:30AM and a lunch following.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
