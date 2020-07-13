Age 83 Passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 she fought a good fight with brain cancer. She passed away at home peacefully with loved ones surrounding her. Lois was born in Olivia, MN on November 29, 1936. She was very loving and generous and was always keeping her hands busy. She never sat still for very long she would find something to do, such as, cleaning or gardening. She had a passion for listening to Minnesota sports, she would do anything for anybody to help them. She was a beautician her whole life that she still enjoyed doing up to 6 months ago. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, parents, Emma and George Fousek; sister, Dorothy, and brother, George "Bud". She will be dearly missed by her children, Debbie (Jerry) Siedow, Mike (Peggy), Tom, and Cheryl (Bob) Prigge; siblings, Betty Fousek and Faye VanNess; 14 grand kids; 14 great grand kids; and 1 great great grandchild; and other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 am at Mueller Memorial of St. Paul, 835 Johnson Parkway, with a funeral mass to follow at 11 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1095 Desoto St, St. Paul. A private interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.