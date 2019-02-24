|
Age 91 Died peacefully on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at the Episcopal Homes, The Gardens, in St. Paul, MN. Preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Reed; husbands, Dr. Robert Fischer and Richard Ewert; brother, Dr. Bill Reed; daughter, Cynthia Fischer; infant son, Christopher; and daughter-in-law, Fernanda Vargas. Survived by sister, Maryellen Madsen (Bob); children, Rob Fischer, Missy Struve (Greg), Leah Britton (Michael); son-in-law, Lan Rice; step-daughters, Mary Ann Borchert, Marge Puck (Ed), and Jeanie Snowden (Jim Anderl) and their families; grandchildren, Marlo (Alonso), Robbie and Christopher Struve, Francisco and Maya Fischer; family friend, Steve Rosenberg; extended family, friends and beloved staff at Geneva House. She taught us how to be resilient, how to grieve, be a friend, to keep learning, to laugh and to love. She traveled the World! Memorial service Sat. March 2nd, at Coventry Chapel, 1842 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 55104, on the Episcopal Homes campus, at 2 PM, visitation at 1:30 PM. 651-632-8801. Memorials to: Communication Center Fund (talking books), State Services for the Blind, 2200 University Ave W., Suite 240, St Paul, 55114. Grace Hospice, 1015 4th Ave No, Suite 206, Mpls, MN 55405. Episcopal Homes Foundation (employee scholarship fund), 490 E. Lynnhurst Ave, St Paul MN 55104. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019