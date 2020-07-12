Age 78, of St. Paul and formerly of Bozeman, MT Died peacefully on July 7, 2020, from an extended illness. Preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Bernadine Foley and by her brother, Gregory Foley. Survived by her children Lynne Jeske (Doug Hankner), Lori (Jim) Marlen, Gregory (Tianna) Sutherland, Richard (Tammy), Michael (Marla) and Patrick (Daniella); and her grandchildren Michael, Maxwell, Justin, Kaylie, Melissa, Meghan, Michelle, Emily, Erik, Brock, Bailey, Zack, Torin and Annika; and by 6 great grandchildren. Thank you to her care providers at Holy Family Residence. A special thank you to Sister Mary Elizabeth for the loving care and support of Lois in her final days. Donations are suggested to Little Sisters of the Poor Holy Family Residence, 330 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN 55102. Memorials for Lois will be planned for a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store