St. Paul, MN Longtime resident of Roseville, MN, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Lois was born and raised in St. Paul and was a graduate of Central High School. Proud past 4th district President of the American Legion Auxillary, longtime employee of Roseville Target Stores, and active with the Girl Scouts who knew her affectionately as "Boots". Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Delcenia; husband, Stu; brother James. Survived by daughters, Linda (Curt) Geisenhoff, Gina Duffina (Curtis); brother Joel "Duff" Duffina (Donna); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 18th, 2-6 PM at the Rosetown American Legion Post 542, 700 County Rd. C West. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity or organization of donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019