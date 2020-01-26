Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
530 S. Victoria St
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
530 S. Victoria St.
View Map
Lois C. CAHILL Obituary
Age 90 Of Saint Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Edmond; parents Carl & Clara Koplen; brothers & sisters Wally, Armilla, Betty, Glenn. Survived by sons Dennis (Mary), Tim (Kim), Mark (Vicki); grandchildren Colleen, Megan, Carolyn, Patrick, Bailey, Abbie, Cassandra, Max, Mitchell, Courtney; great-grandchildren Makenna, Declan, Henry, Jamison, Charles. Lois loved to dance; enjoyed music, playing bingo and watching Shirley Temple movies. She was devoted to her family. Thank you to Episcopal Church Home Staff. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday, February 3 at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home & one hour before service at church. Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday, February 4 at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 530 S. Victoria St. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
