Age 90 Of Saint Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Edmond; parents Carl & Clara Koplen; brothers & sisters Wally, Armilla, Betty, Glenn. Survived by sons Dennis (Mary), Tim (Kim), Mark (Vicki); grandchildren Colleen, Megan, Carolyn, Patrick, Bailey, Abbie, Cassandra, Max, Mitchell, Courtney; great-grandchildren Makenna, Declan, Henry, Jamison, Charles. Lois loved to dance; enjoyed music, playing bingo and watching Shirley Temple movies. She was devoted to her family. Thank you to Episcopal Church Home Staff. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday, February 3 at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home & one hour before service at church. Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday, February 4 at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 530 S. Victoria St. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020