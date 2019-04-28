|
|
Age 87 of White Bear Lake Formerly of St. Paul Passed away April 2, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Laura Frogner; brother, Eugene (Bud). Survived by son, Gary Michalko; sister, Delores Jacobson; nephew, Michael Jacobson; and many friends. Lois enjoyed her career as a paralegal secretary and perfecting her golf game, collecting many trophies and even getting a hole-in-one. She also enjoyed traveling, casino's, sewing, knitting, crocheting, chip carving and playing her organ. Special thank you to the staff at Gable Pines for the care you provided. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Contact [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019