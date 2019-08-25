|
|
Age 85 of Minneapolis Passed away on 8/19/2019. She lived her life with unlimited faith and optimism. She was an Associate Professor of Obstetric Nursing at St. Catherine's. She is survived by many dear friends. A heartfelt thank you goes out to her care givers at Mt. Olivet Home and Hope Hospice. A funeral service will be held at 1:30PM on Wednesday, August 28th at Colonial Church of Edina, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019