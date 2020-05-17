Lois E. MOST
Age 88 Died on May 10, 2020 She lived and worked in St. Paul for most of her life. She was a dietary aide for many years at Midway Hospital. Lois enjoyed volunteering at Gillette Children's Hospital, helping with the newborns. Additionally, Lois was a good league bowler. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and their families. Preceded in death by sister, Doree, and survived by sister, Charlotte. 651-645-1233





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Twin Cities Cremation
1598 Carroll Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104-5331
(651) 645-1233
