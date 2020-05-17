Age 88 Died on May 10, 2020 She lived and worked in St. Paul for most of her life. She was a dietary aide for many years at Midway Hospital. Lois enjoyed volunteering at Gillette Children's Hospital, helping with the newborns. Additionally, Lois was a good league bowler. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and their families. Preceded in death by sister, Doree, and survived by sister, Charlotte. 651-645-1233