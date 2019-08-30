Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
615 Vermillion St.
Hastings, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
615 Vermillion St.
Hastings, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois KEENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Elaine (Wildes) KEENE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Elaine (Wildes) KEENE Obituary
Lifelong Resident of Hastings, Age 93 Passed Away on August 28, 2019 Preceded by husband, Harry; and son, Scott. Survived by sons, Dwight (Renee) and Kevin; grandchildren, Jesse (Nichole), Abby (Brian) Meyers and Luke (Anne); 4 great-grandchildren, Zach, Reese, Rosie and Harry; and many other family. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 615 Vermillion St., Hastings, with visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery. www.HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries