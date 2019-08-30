|
Lifelong Resident of Hastings, Age 93 Passed Away on August 28, 2019 Preceded by husband, Harry; and son, Scott. Survived by sons, Dwight (Renee) and Kevin; grandchildren, Jesse (Nichole), Abby (Brian) Meyers and Luke (Anne); 4 great-grandchildren, Zach, Reese, Rosie and Harry; and many other family. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 615 Vermillion St., Hastings, with visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery. www.HastingsMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2019