Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
More Obituaries for Lois DEVITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Gilbert "Loie" DEVITT

Lois Gilbert "Loie" DEVITT Obituary
Age 89, of Edina Passed away June 27, 2019 Preceded in death by her sister, Joan Greenberg and stepsister Flory Ornstein. Survived by loving and loyal husband of 69 years, Sherman Devitt; children Nancy (Richard Chase), Gary (Susan Burgstahler) and Jay (Kim); grandchildren Joel (Melissa), Jamey (Kelsey and daughter Adalyn), Alayna, Danny, Dana and Natalie; and her beloved sister-in-law Bettie Barenbaum. Originally from Minneapolis, Loie graduated from Washburn High School where she was President of Sigma Epsilon Phi, and from the University of Minnesota where she served as President of Sigma Delta Tau. After graduating from college and marrying Sherm, Loie was a tireless leader, organizer, supporter and fundraiser for the National Council of Jewish Women and the St. Paul United Jewish Fund. Loie was immensely proud of her family and always supportive and giving. She leaves behind beautiful memories of a marriage and a life full of love, companionship, countless friends, and contribution to strengthening our Jewish community. A special thank you to all Loie's caregivers at Brookdale of Edina for the tender care you gave, especially to Angel, Kim and Codi. With sad hearts and a deep appreciation for Loie's long, full life, we invite you to her funeral on Sunday, June 30, 1:00 p.m. at Temple Israel, 2323 Fremont Ave. S., Mpls. and to Shiva on Sunday, 7:00 p.m. at Knollwood Place, 3630 Phillips Pkwy., St. Louis Park. Mom — close in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 29 to June 30, 2019
