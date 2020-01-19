Home

Passed January 16, 2020 at Age 96 Loving Mom, Grandma & Great-Grandma Preceded in death by parents; siblings; husbands, George Ehret and Leo Greenlee; and grandson, Brian Marier. Survived by children, Sharie Marier, Randy (Jeanne) Greenlee, Lonn Greenlee, Marla Brown, Scott Ehret, and Kim Hurlburt; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. Gathering from 4-6PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Oakwood Family Funeral Home, 2585 Stillwater Road, Maplewood, with a sharing of memories at 6PM. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Private interment at Fort Snelling on Friday morning. www.MaplewoodMNFuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
