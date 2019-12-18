|
Age 93, of Eagan formerly of Savage Passed away December 16, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Neil. Survived by daughters Nancy Bruce (Mike Burton) and Karen Harrison (Jim); Kirsten, Erica (Eric), Eric (Stephanie), Kara (Nate), James Jr. (fiancee Lisa); 6 great grandchildren and other loving nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Stonehaven Team for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the or the . Visitation 10-11 am Friday, December 20 with Funeral service at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 7800 W. County Rd. 42 Apple Valley. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Bros. Chapel 952-884-8145
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019