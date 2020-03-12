|
|
Age 90 of St. Paul April 8, 1929 — March 9, 2020 Lois' house was the most popular place on the block for children and moms alike - her love, kindness, and first aid were given to all. She put her compassion for helping children to task by opening her doors to countless children as a foster parent, which was her true calling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; son-in-law, TJ Morris; and her 7 siblings. Lois is survived by her children, Barbara Morris, Sandra (Tim) Leese, Debra (Dennis) Dorgan, Margaret (Ron) Furst, Karen (Michael Schow) Carr, Cameron (Heather) Von St. James, Jennifer Carr, and Joni (Troy) DeSchane; 15 grandchildren, and a gaggle of great-grandchildren, 6 godchildren, and many other loving family and friends. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 16th, 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2561 Victoria St. N, Roseville. Visitation Sunday, March 15th, 3:00-6:00 PM at Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 North Hamline Ave, Roseville. Interment Tuesday, March 17th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Special thanks go to the Lyngblomsten Staff and HealthPartners Hospice Team; their loving care made a difficult time so much easier. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or the Lyngblomsten Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 12, 2020