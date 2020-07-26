Of White Bear Lake 3/29/1944 to 7/20/2020 Passed away 3 weeks after suffering her second stroke and complications due to Lewy Body Dementia. Preceded in death by parents George Sr. & Winnifred, brother Dan, husband Gunter, and son Ted. Born in St Paul, MN, also lived in Owatonna then Roseville, MN where she lived until she married Gunter on 2/9/1963. Later that year they built their home in White Bear Lake where she lived for 53 years (over 11 years by herself after Gunter's death in 2004) until suffering a stroke in 2016 made independent living impossible for her. She lived at a few senior living facilities before she found her new home at the Waters of White Bear Lake. She loved that community and they loved her. Throughout her adult life, she was adamant about clean living, always eating right, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and exercising regularly. She started jogging in her early 30's and transitioned to walking after a surgery made jogging difficult. If you lived in the south end of White Bear Lake, you probably saw her walking most every morning, except Sundays because she would attend services at St Stephen's Lutheran Church. Always very community minded, volunteerism was a constant throughout her adult life at the local YMCA, St John's Hospital and many church functions. She is survived by her brother George Jr., sister Chris, sons Paul (Christel) and Andrew (Turi), and 10 grandchildren as well as several extended family and countless friends. There will be a private internment ceremony on Tuesday, 7/28 and a public celebration of her life at a future date to be determined.









