1/1
Lois Jean (Stoohs) HENDRICKS
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 13, 1930 – August 10, 2020 Age 89, of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was a loving and faithful wife to husband, Hugo, who preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Erick and Hazel Stoohs. Lois is survived by her daughter Barbara (Brad) Hendricks Jones and son, John (Ann Marie) Hendricks, along with two grandchildren, Kyle and Tori. Lois loved playing cards (Card Shark), doing puzzles, reading and spending time with family and friends. Lois worked after school at Montgomery Ward and eventually moved up the corporate ladder to become one of the first female assistants to the corporate principals. After Montgomery Ward, she then volunteered and was hired by the Minnesota Historical Society working at the Alexander Ramsey House until she retired. Lois will be placed to rest with a private service at Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the breastcancer.org.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 16, 2020
Lois was one of the card player friends at Gladstone. She was very proud of her family, and we will miss her. RIP
Fran Smith, Little Canada MN
Fran Smith
Friend
August 16, 2020
Barbara,
I’m so sorry to hear about the passing of your sweet mother Lois. She and Hugo were special people and always welcomed me with a big hug. I’ll be thinking of you. Take good care.
Giulia Palumbo
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved