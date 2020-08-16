November 13, 1930 – August 10, 2020 Age 89, of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was a loving and faithful wife to husband, Hugo, who preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Erick and Hazel Stoohs. Lois is survived by her daughter Barbara (Brad) Hendricks Jones and son, John (Ann Marie) Hendricks, along with two grandchildren, Kyle and Tori. Lois loved playing cards (Card Shark), doing puzzles, reading and spending time with family and friends. Lois worked after school at Montgomery Ward and eventually moved up the corporate ladder to become one of the first female assistants to the corporate principals. After Montgomery Ward, she then volunteered and was hired by the Minnesota Historical Society working at the Alexander Ramsey House until she retired. Lois will be placed to rest with a private service at Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the breastcancer.org
.