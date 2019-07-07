Home

Lois Jeanette CHAMBERS

Lois Jeanette CHAMBERS Obituary
Age 90, of Mendota Heights, MN Passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born May 6, 1929 in St. Paul, MN to Alfred and Marie (nee Lindl) Smola. Lois is survived by her sons, Dr. Jeff (Diana nee Baldwin) and Brad (Nancy nee Wolfgang); grand-children, Liz (Caleb) Scherber, Kit, Hannah, Eleanor, Emily and Sydney Chambers; great-grandchildren, Arlo, Samson and Scarlett Scherber; and former husband, Dr. William K. Chambers. Lois graduated from Hamline University with a Bachelor in Arts, and went on to earn her Master's of Social Work from the University of Illinois. She was Past President of Minnesota School Social Workers Association of America, worked at Bridgeview School, served on the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, and donated her time for numerous additional organizations including Regions Hospital and Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Lois touched many lives with her resilience, intelligence, and strength. She will be forever missed. Lois often recounted fond memories from the time she spent with her family and friends on Mackinac Island. Other special people in her life were Tammy Chambers, Jess Sather, her neighbors Jo and Zach Miller, and RJ and Miranda Butler. Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, July 12 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point, Eagan, and 1 hour prior to 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, July 13 at Assumption Catholic Church, 51 West 7th Street, St. Paul. Inurnment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials are preferred to . 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
