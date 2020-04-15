Our Beloved Wife, Mother, and Nanny Went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are husband of 66 years, David; 6 children, Steven (Patti), Vicki Dunnigan (Dave), Dan (Joanne), Jerry, David (Cindy) and Billy (Valeska); grandchildren Lisa Endres (Duane), Jamie Lanik (Tom), Joe Dunnigan (Jill), Jeff Dunnigan (Andrea), Michael Dunnigan (Nicole), Katie Young (Mitch), Cheree Walker (Scott), Andy Schaaf (Christene), Jesse Malachesen, John Malachesen (Briana), Dustin Schaaf (Shelbi), Reba Schaaf, Tyler Schaaf and Ellie Schaaf; along with nineteen great-grand children. Lois was born on July 7, 1932 in St. Paul, MN. Raising her children and creating a loving home was Lois' life work. Nothing brought her more joy than her family. Christian service and burial to be held on Saturday, April 18th for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held on a later date, when it is safe to do so. Hers was a life of grace, and all those whose lives were touched by her have been enriched and will miss her caring nature. She will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She has been reunited with her parents, brothers, sister and her best friend Carole. "Bye Dear, Love U" 651-698-0796

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 15, 2020.