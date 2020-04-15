Lois Jeanne (Lindgren) SCHAAF
1932 - 2020
Our Beloved Wife, Mother, and Nanny Went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020. Left to cherish her memory are husband of 66 years, David; 6 children, Steven (Patti), Vicki Dunnigan (Dave), Dan (Joanne), Jerry, David (Cindy) and Billy (Valeska); grandchildren Lisa Endres (Duane), Jamie Lanik (Tom), Joe Dunnigan (Jill), Jeff Dunnigan (Andrea), Michael Dunnigan (Nicole), Katie Young (Mitch), Cheree Walker (Scott), Andy Schaaf (Christene), Jesse Malachesen, John Malachesen (Briana), Dustin Schaaf (Shelbi), Reba Schaaf, Tyler Schaaf and Ellie Schaaf; along with nineteen great-grand children. Lois was born on July 7, 1932 in St. Paul, MN. Raising her children and creating a loving home was Lois' life work. Nothing brought her more joy than her family. Christian service and burial to be held on Saturday, April 18th for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held on a later date, when it is safe to do so. Hers was a life of grace, and all those whose lives were touched by her have been enriched and will miss her caring nature. She will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She has been reunited with her parents, brothers, sister and her best friend Carole. "Bye Dear, Love U" 651-698-0796

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 15, 2020.
So sorry for your loss. She always put family first. She will be missed. Love to everyone.

Lois Schaaf
Family
Thoughts and prayers to you all. Lois was a great neighborhood mom to all of us kids.
Holly Tritabaugh
Friend
So sorry for this difficult time for the Schaaf family and friends. Lois was such a lovely woman and I'm thankful I knew her.
Heather Johnson
Acquaintance
May you find comfort in your wonderful memories of your mother. She was a kind and loving person.
Yvonne Roe
Bill and Valeska,
Lorrie and I are very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jason Mussetter
Friend
Oh Schaaf family...I am so sorry for your loss. Nanny was so important to all of you. I know that you all loved her deeply. She was a beautiful human. You are all in my thoughts.
Gina Caprella
Friend
To All of Loiss Family and Friends~ May Gods Love and Grace give you Peace at this difficult time~ Keeping you all in our Prayers ✝
Paula Lanik Sweeney
