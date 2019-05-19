|
Age 79 of So. St. Paul died May 16, 2019 after battling Lung Cancer. Born October 15, 1939 in Tomah, WI. Lois was an avid Vikings fan and loved spending time watching them play. The inside of her apartment was highly decorated in Purple Fan Fare as was the outside of her apartment door letting everyone know who she was cheering for. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by daughters Peggy Schnagl, Dawn (Michael) Flipp and son James (Brooke) Magnusson, grandchildren Brian, Amanda & Danielle Schnagl, Michael Jr. (Barbara) Flipp, Hope & Dane Magnusson, Bryce Baker, great grandchildren Jayce, Jayden & Carter Goodwin, Jaxon Berg, Joshua, Lillyona, Tanner & Hunter Flipp. sisters Rose (Dave) Kennedy, Sharon (Richard) Nelson. She was preceded in death by son Kevin Magnusson, sister Dolores James, brothers Hubert, Charles and Jerry Lee, parents Hubert and Lila Lee. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday 5/19 at 5PM at the Croatian Hall in So. St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019