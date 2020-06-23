Age 97 of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully June 22, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ann Karon, loving husband Avron "Bud" Seltzer, and sister Beverly Bunin Gillman. Survived by her son Robbie Seltzer and daughter, Jody Seltzer, many loving nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Lois was born in Duluth, MN, attended college in Duluth then transferred to the U of MN Twin Cities. Her analytical, inquiring mind, creativity, loyalty, strength, depth of character and ability to nurture friendships over many decades served her well. She knitted 27 afghans for those she loved. She made her home a happy, beautiful place filled with love and good food for her family. She loved to entertain. She and Bud enjoyed travel. She was a force of nature. She will be missed by many. Zoom funeral service 2:00 p.m. THURSDAY, June 25th and Zoom SHIVA services 7:00 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. For Zoom link email zoom1@hodroffepstein.com. Memorials are preferred to The Midwest Special Services www.mws services.org or the donor's favorite charity. Hodroff-Epstein 651 698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.