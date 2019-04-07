|
Age 91 Of Woodbury Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; one brother & two sisters. Survived by daughters, Kathy (Mark) Nelson & Lynn (Arlyn) Swenson; grandchildren, Stephanie (Richard), Ashleigh (Sam), Zach (Stephanie), Kameron (Terry), Brittany (Dain) & Kristen (Louie); and eight great-grandchildren. Lois enjoyed golfing, bowling, cards and just having fun. Her family would like to thank the staff at New Perspective of Woodbury for their care. Memorial Service at 11 AM on Friday, April 12 at THE GROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 7465 Steepleview Rd., Woodbury. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Woodbury Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the ().
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019