Age 87, of Apple Valley Went to be with her Lord on June 20, 2020. Lois was born on April 19, 1933, to Mona (Tjaden) Kern in Fergus Falls. She later moved to St. Paul with her mom and stepdad, Wally. Lois graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in 1951. Lois met the love of her life, Ralph "Bud" Hildebrandt, at Riverview Baptist Church in West St. Paul, and married him there on June 30, 1956. Lois was very active in her church and sang in the church choir for over 50 years. Lois was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved Christmas, decorating, having lunch with friends, singing and listening to music, especially on KTIS radio. Even in the later stages of Alzheimer's, she remembered hymns and sang along. Lois always had a smile on her face and was beautiful, inside and out. Lois is survived by her son, Mark (Donna) of Meridian, ID; daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Stephenson and grandson, Willie, of Apple Valley; and daughter, Caryl (Jay) Jermier and Jay's children, Madelyn, Zach and Blake, of Lanesboro; and brother, Eugene Hanneman of Brainerd; many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bud, and her parents, Mona and Wally Kern. Special thanks to the staff at Orchard Path and Optage Hospice for lovingly and skillfully caring for Lois. Family burial at Evergreen Cemetery with a celebration of Lois' life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Riverview Baptist Church, 14 E. Moreland, West St. Paul, MN 55118.