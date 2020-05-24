Passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 in St. Paul, MN, at age 87. Lois's passing was not Covid-19 related. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lyle Mason Ross. She is survived by her sister Edythe (Orville) Peterson and by her children: Rebecca (Richard Wolff) in Redondo Beach, CA; Drew (Kirsten Fischer) in St. Paul, MN; Craig (Amanda) in Denver, CO; and Scott Louis (Velvet) in Gilbert, AZ, along with 8 grandchildren. www.cremationsocietyofmn.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.