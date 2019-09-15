Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH
171 Elm St.
Lino Lakes, MN
Age 91 - Of Zimmerman Formerly of Circle Pines Passed away September 13, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Gene; and parents, Myles and Marie Breuer. Survived by children, Dennis Halverson, Terry (Karen), Laura (Brian) Fleisher, and Linda Partyka (Rob Darveaux); grandchildren, Jamie, Adam, Craig, Terry Lee, Jason, Andrew, Jocelyn, Quentin, Ashley, Jeremy, Kandice, Jerek, Timberly, and Tegan; also 27 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, September 19 at ST. JOSEPH OF THE LAKES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes. Interment St. Joseph's Church Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
