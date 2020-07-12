Preceded in death by husband, Henry Cremisino, son Tony and infant daughter Catherine, parents CLyde and Etta Anderson, sister and brother-in-law Nannette and Buck Naumann. Beloved mother to Mary (Dan) Volker, Dan (Deanna) Cremisino and Jennifer Cremisino. Known as "Grammy" to her grandchildren Jillian (Jacky), Drew (Danielle), Tyler (Rachel), Brett (Lindsey), Gianna and Leo. Special bonus family Michelle (Jason) Sell. Also survived by nephews Mike (Julie) and Nick (Joe) Naumann. Lois was a beautiful person inside and out who always knew how to brighten someone's day. Lois has a charitable heart, always giving to those less fortunate than her and taught her family kindness and empathy. Lois was a gifted baker and was a bargain shopper. Shopping was her happy place. She loved bright, pretty things, lilacs, pink lipstick, jewelry, Hersheys chocolate and Minnehaha Falls. Christmas was her favorite and decorating her house to the max. Lois and Hank traveled the world but her favorite destination was the annual Whitefish chain vacation with family. She loved her family more than anything. Service to be held on July 14th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 380 Little Canada Rd., Little Canada, MN at 11:00 a.m. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. Service open to friends and family (Social distancing practices in place). Interment at Hillside Cemetery immediately following funeral. Special thanks to Cardigan Ridge nursing team and St. Croix Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Bridging MN, bridging.org
or Northwoods Humane Society, northwoodshs.org
www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828