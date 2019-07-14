Home

Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Walker Plaza
131 Monroe
Anoka, MN
Lois M. McLAUGHLIN


1918 - 2019
Lois M. McLAUGHLIN Obituary
Age 101 Long-time St. Paul resident, passed away on July 6th in Anoka. She was born 2/7/1918 in Langford, SD. She is survived by her daughter, Dulcie (Kevin) Campana, grandchildren Stephanie Fellner, Josh (Jessica) Campana, Kristie (Jeff Ford) Campana and Katie (Tim) Leverentz, great grandchildren Khale Fellner, Sophia Fellner, Anorah Campana, and niece, Barby Espy. Services at 1:00 pm on Sat., 7/20/2019 at Walker Plaza, 131 Monroe, Anoka, followed by a reception. Typical of Lois' commitment to service, she donated her body to the UM Anatomy Bequest Program.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
