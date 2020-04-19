Age 91 of Newport Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Whaylin Raatz; parents Fred and Lydia Reimers; and brothers Arnold and William. She is survived by her sister Joyce Reimers and many nieces and nephews. Lois was born in Stevens County, Minnesota on April 1, 1929. She attended school and graduated from Alberta High School. In 1952, she married Whaylin and they farmed in rural Alberta, while Lois worked as a nurse at the Stevens County Hosptial. After her husband's death in 1987, she moved to St. Paul. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Many thanks go out to the loving staff at Lyngblomsten Care Center.

Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.