1/1
Lois Mae (Momsen) GURNEY
Loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother Passed away peacefully surrounded by her friends at the Bramblewood Home on December 3, 2020. She was welcomed into heaven by husband of 49 years, Robert; infant son Bobby; parents Theodore and Agnes Momsen; brothers Theodore and James; infant sister Joan; son-in-law Paul Cannons; and grandson David Cannons. Lois will be dearly missed by daughters Susan (Philip) Ethier, Nancy (Jerry) Kolb, Louise Gurney, and Kathleen Cannons (Scott Quammen); grandchildren Amanda (Cory) Zerwas, Elizabeth Ethier, Rachel Shields (Michael Molzahn), Matthew (Tina) Stacken, Nicholas Stacken, Tiffany Cannons, and Brian Cannons enjoyed many years with their beloved grandma; great-grandchildren Adam, Jeannine, Soren, Destiny, Kaleb, Paige, Carson, and Harriet are already missing their GG. Lois will also be missed greatly by her traveling-, knitting-, and lunch-buddy; sister-in-law Barbara Gurney. Lois also leaves behind blended Kolb family members and their children. Lois has countless friends made during her many years of organizing and knitting for the Saint Pius X Prayer Shawl Group and the Marvelous Mitten Makers. Countless children have warm hands. Countless babies are snuggled in their colorful afghans. Countless people all over the world have been comforted with a prayer shawl from a group that Lois started at Saint Pius X Catholic Church. All of these things have been done by a woman who, in her quiet humility, would be embarrassed by being celebrated. Lois would have just said that she saw a need that she could fill so she filled it. Boy, did she fill it! Private Family Mass and burial. A Celebration of Life will take place when we can all travel and gather safely. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation of money, yarn, or knitting expertise to the Saint Pius X Prayer Shawl Group or the Marvelous Mitten Makers in her name so that Lois will continue to warm and comfort people as she has done for many years. You can also honor her many years of volunteering for various food programs with a donation to the White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf at https://whitebearfoodshelf.org or (651) 407-5310. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
